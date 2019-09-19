Sandy Spring Bank Has Decreased Its Mc Donalds (MCD) Stake by $388,332; Argent Capital Management Increases Holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (MCD) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 1,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 69,625 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.46 million, down from 71,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Mc Donalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $210.43. About 2.39 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 6,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 47,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, up from 40,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.09. About 188,831 shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals, Amneal/Impax See Deal Closing in Early May; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department stated it has 47,494 shares. Notis holds 0.27% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Maple Cap Mgmt reported 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Monarch Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 49,732 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 2,590 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mercer Cap Advisers invested 1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Exchange Capital Mgmt has invested 1.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 13,531 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 0.12% or 55,500 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And accumulated 4,733 shares. Moreover, First National Bank Sioux Falls has 1.21% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,706 shares. City Holding invested in 26,606 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Marathon Mngmt accumulated 1,717 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.98% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3.98 million shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk stated it has 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 40,904 shares to 49,247 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.70 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold ANIP shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 8.26 million shares or 10.11% more from 7.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 14,170 shares. Highland Management Lp accumulated 0.03% or 7,100 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 130 shares. Hawk Ridge Cap LP owns 123,561 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 25,280 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc accumulated 0% or 19,883 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 0% stake. United Service Automobile Association holds 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 2,723 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 25,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 9,600 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 24,805 shares. First Manhattan reported 294,852 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 5,718 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company owns 7,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

