Sandy Spring Bank Has Decreased Cerner (CERN) Holding by $403,560; Permit Capital Has Raised Western Digital (WDC) Position by $888,000

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 15.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 138,500 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 3.46 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 41,707 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 48,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 1.52 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU) by 5,984 shares to 55,912 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.41 million for 28.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

