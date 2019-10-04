Sandy Spring Bank Has Cut Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake By $318,550; Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Its Carbonite (CARB) Holding

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 16.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank sold 1,385 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 7,115 shares with $1.64M value, down from 8,500 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $16.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $259.79. About 589,080 shares traded or 5.66% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Carbonite Inc. (CARB) stake by 6.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 17,090 shares as Carbonite Inc. (CARB)’s stock declined 26.61%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 285,244 shares with $7.43M value, up from 268,154 last quarter. Carbonite Inc. now has $529.02M valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 425,391 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59

Among 3 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $28500 highest and $232 lowest target. $255.25’s average target is -1.75% below currents $259.79 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Wednesday, July 31. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28500 target in Thursday, September 5 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 350,188 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of America De. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Captrust Advsr has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Pinnacle Associates Limited reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 2,910 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Voya Investment Lc holds 32,156 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Adams Natural Res Fund accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Colony Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,614 shares. Virginia-based London Co Of Virginia has invested 1.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 8,350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Shell Asset has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 18.88 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank increased Cl A stake by 349 shares to 6,615 valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 8,199 shares and now owns 114,945 shares. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MLM) 8.1% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) stake by 6,850 shares to 38,360 valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tal Education Group Adr (NYSE:XRS) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HAGENS BERMAN 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite (CARB) Investors of September 30, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carbonite +20% on sale talks report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Carbonite Stock Popped 17% Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carbonite: Plagued With Major Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carbonite: A Speculative Trade Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 20,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Teton has invested 0.2% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 354 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc, Kansas-based fund reported 24,450 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 501,798 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 252,749 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 335,961 shares. Lyon Street Limited Com invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Alberta Mgmt Corp accumulated 0% or 8,900 shares. Diversified Tru Comm owns 9,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Luther invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Indaba Cap LP invested 4.42% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Asset Management reported 3,376 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Smith Graham & Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 217,808 shares.