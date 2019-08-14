Sandy Spring Bank Has Cut Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding; PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PHX Energy Services had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Scotia Capital. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of PHX in report on Thursday, February 28 to “Hold” rating. GMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Thursday, February 28 report. See PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $3.5 Upgrade

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) stake by 7.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,846 shares as Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 33,228 shares with $6.21 million value, down from 36,074 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corporation now has $45.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 324,025 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $55,270 activity. D’Amico Raphael bought 500 shares worth $7,110. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $41,250 was made by Webb Freda Rose on Thursday, May 30.

It closed at $2.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 24/05/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Dividend Payment; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 07/05/2018 – Panhandle Oil 2Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s (OK) Issuer Rating To Baa1; Outlook Negative; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS- BLACKOUT PERIOD TO BEGIN ON APRIL 25, AND EXPECTED TO END THE WEEK OF MAY 20, 2018, OR LATER IF DATA TRANSFER DELAYS OCCUR; 28/05/2018 – CENTER OF STORM ALBERTO MAKES LANDFALL ON FLORIDA PANHANDLE: AP; 02/04/2018 – PANHANDLE PIPE:EDI OUTAGE DUE TO CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PHX Energy Services Corp. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 9.81 million shares or 2.35% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphaone Inv Ltd Liability owns 89,735 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amica Mutual Ins has 0.46% invested in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) for 235,986 shares. Connors Investor, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,776 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0% invested in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) for 19,810 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn has 0.1% invested in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). Cwm has 26,548 shares. Ranger Invest Mngmt Lp invested in 0.13% or 118,761 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). Northern Corporation reported 233,856 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 132,848 shares. Robotti Robert invested 4.17% in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) for 29,325 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt holds 10,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX). New York-based Weber Alan W has invested 0% in PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX).

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, and the Russian Federation. The company has market cap of $146.60 million. The firm offers Velocity Real-Time, E-360 measurement while drilling , P-360 positive pulse MWD, 360 resistivity while drilling, and 360 clear vision MWD systems, as well as performance drilling motor rental services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides survey management, gyro surveying, and streaming services, as well as Web remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 6,079 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 26,773 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 50,259 shares. 40,088 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 0.03% stake. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,850 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wms Prns Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bb&T holds 0.27% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 81,679 shares. Moreover, Girard Ptnrs Ltd has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,167 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 449,760 shares. Gru Inc invested in 99,687 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,584 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,494 shares. Westwood Hldgs invested in 0.05% or 25,655 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has 18,229 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $21000 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital.

Sandy Spring Bank increased Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) stake by 10,604 shares to 199,094 valued at $56.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 9,940 shares and now owns 11,111 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.70 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546.