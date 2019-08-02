Sandy Spring Bank Has Cut Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $352,518; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Dodge & Cox Has Raised by $13.57 Million Its Position

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 134,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24.94 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52B, up from 24.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $112.21. About 5.47 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Names Co-Heads of Market Structure, Asset Management

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 70,766 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 73,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 4.58M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 686,858 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 14,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,366 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa owns 434,485 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur, a Ohio-based fund reported 93,000 shares. 96,700 are owned by Intact Management. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 13.44 million shares. Moreover, Alesco Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,928 shares. Td Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,013 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Assoc Lc stated it has 239,205 shares. 8,853 were reported by Boston Research Management Incorporated. Northside Capital Management Ltd holds 0.26% or 6,502 shares in its portfolio. New England Investment And Retirement Group Inc holds 0.24% or 5,262 shares. Focused Ltd Liability Co invested in 969,600 shares. 233,183 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes Inc. Ironwood Financial owns 134 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 78,692 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 5,101 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron’s Permian Production Pays Off With A Strong Beat – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron told to halt oil spill into California canyon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,730 shares to 7,773 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Corp Etf.