Sandy Spring Bank Has Cut Abbvie (ABBV) Stake as Valuation Declined; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Price Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Has Upped by $6.07 Million Its Holding

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 41,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 59,761 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, down from 101,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.76. About 2.33M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 106.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 44,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 86,022 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 41,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $146.65. About 367,408 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 629 shares to 949 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 10,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited has 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.02M shares. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Stewart Patten Company Lc owns 14,901 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ntv Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.61% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sei Investments Co has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 186,890 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,747 shares. Dillon & stated it has 49,546 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.43% or 366,453 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.27% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 283,242 shares. Raymond James Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bailard invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company holds 0.8% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 105,486 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na holds 0.41% or 73,211 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 56,903 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Inc Class A (NYSE:EL) by 2,484 shares to 23,991 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 9,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,961 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB).