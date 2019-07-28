Sandy Spring Bank Decreased Its Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Position; Interocean Capital Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding

Interocean Capital Llc increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 29.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc acquired 59,515 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 261,550 shares with $32.05M value, up from 202,035 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $183.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) stake by 5.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank sold 3,619 shares as Diageo Plc Adr (DEO)’s stock rose 9.07%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 57,317 shares with $9.38M value, down from 60,936 last quarter. Diageo Plc Adr now has $96.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 400,154 shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research upgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Ltd owns 13,624 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Inc reported 1,676 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 16,904 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Lincoln Capital stated it has 12,991 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Hengehold Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 20,809 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc has 1.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 46,022 shares. Hills Savings Bank & holds 1.59% or 48,174 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd owns 176,625 shares. Founders Ltd Liability Com stated it has 9,948 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. West Oak Limited invested 1.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mraz Amerine & Associate holds 0.11% or 2,878 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 104,621 shares. Zacks Investment Management holds 1.72% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 653,440 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Spdr Fund Consumer Discre Sele (XLY) stake by 11,681 shares to 2,141 valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 65,972 shares and now owns 6,353 shares. Cola Euro Ptnrs F was reduced too.

