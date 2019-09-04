Sandy Spring Bank Cut Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Position by $304,182; Shares Declined; Ingersoll (IR) Stake Increased by Mckinley Capital Management Inc

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 7,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 26,870 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 33,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74B market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 8.19 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 5,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 140,325 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.15 million, up from 134,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $119.3. About 570,561 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 15,873 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Inv House holds 0.03% or 2,400 shares. John G Ullman And Assoc stated it has 91,116 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 1,713 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.72% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 247,845 were reported by Country Commercial Bank. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fort Point Capital Ltd Co accumulated 0.1% or 2,089 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 7,701 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc has 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Amica Mutual Insur Communications invested in 0.14% or 10,004 shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 17,321 shares to 1,198 shares, valued at $44,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 82,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,484 shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf by 12,840 shares to 49,155 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Citizens And Northern reported 19,220 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 15,752 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stevens Limited Partnership reported 34,289 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Co reported 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 550,959 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sit Assoc has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Duff Phelps Comm has 14,615 shares. Stadion Money Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 16,379 shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Com holds 0.36% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 56,448 shares. Mitchell Grp Incorporated reported 53,690 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,387 shares. Df Dent reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 103,722 shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.08 million for 20.16 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.