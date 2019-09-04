Sandy Spring Bank Cut Its 3M Company (MMM) Position by $301,806 as Share Value Declined; Cme Group (CME) Shareholder Caprock Group Cut Position by $420,496

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 1,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 29,561 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 31,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $159.91. About 321,446 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $220.38. About 282,826 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME GROUP’S SUITE OF INTEREST RATE FUTURES & OPTIONS REACHED OVERALL DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 39.6 MLN CONTRACTS ON MAY 29; 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group receives CME preliminary bid approach; 22/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY SELL STOPS, LATE MONDAY’S LOWER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 2,064 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beddow Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.23% or 714,839 shares. At National Bank reported 5,118 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 18,100 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Delaware invested in 1,266 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc has 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lockheed Martin Investment Com has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aimz Inv Ltd Company stated it has 6,421 shares. Rech & Mngmt Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The California-based Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 58,823 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability holds 1,517 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs holds 8,002 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.62 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,653 shares to 13,278 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 9,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 38,853 shares to 135,710 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 16,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 33.59 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.