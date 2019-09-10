Sandy Spring Bank Cut Colgate (CL) Holding by $570,724; Radian Group (RDN) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Raised Its Holding

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 31,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.82 million, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 1.56 million shares traded or 19.77% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Rev $291.6M; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 8,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 26,493 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 34,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.19. About 3.99 million shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 2.72M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 88,355 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 182,075 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1.35M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 159,298 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Lp has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 14,469 shares. 212,119 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 0% or 21,300 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 82,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Geode Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Zacks Management holds 0.08% or 185,193 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2,598 shares stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Guyasuta Investment Advsr holds 2.13% or 279,578 shares in its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 6,661 are owned by Brown Advisory Ltd Llc. Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 5,298 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 13,621 are held by Forte Cap Ltd Llc Adv. Ftb Advsrs reported 14,166 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.3% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Tower Research Lc (Trc) has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Investec Asset North America Incorporated holds 0.05% or 7,858 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.89M shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 39,371 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 512 shares to 6,266 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR) by 10,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (VCSH).