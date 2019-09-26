Sandy Spring Bank Continues to Hold Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG); As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Raised by $3.60 Million Its Holding

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 193.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 1,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,788 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $542.15. About 355,689 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 269,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91 million, up from 245,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $152.48. About 2.65M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 411,390 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $330.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ao Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 75,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,168 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Natl Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,125 shares. Global Endowment LP reported 11,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.44% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fincl Architects owns 2,703 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 115,324 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Caprock Group Incorporated reported 0.3% stake. Forbes J M Llp has 2.47% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Magnetar Lc owns 7,880 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 165,690 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com stated it has 7,382 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 86,368 are owned by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company. Suvretta Management Limited Liability Com has 1.59M shares. Allstate holds 0.1% or 36,794 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Management has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 10,150 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midcap 400 Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,031 shares to 121,827 shares, valued at $43.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,932 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability owns 45 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Comm has 32 shares. 448,197 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated. Bb&T Securities Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,133 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited holds 262,606 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Clal has invested 1.16% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.05% or 43,199 shares in its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 344,230 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,100 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.09% or 410 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 225 are held by Shine Advisory. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,908 shares.