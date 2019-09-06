Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Ppl (PPL) Position; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Boosted By $70.06 Million Its Align Technology (Put) (ALGN) Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased Align Technology Inc (Put) (ALGN) stake by 95.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Susquehanna International Group Llp acquired 246,700 shares as Align Technology Inc (Put) (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 505,100 shares with $143.62M value, up from 258,400 last quarter. Align Technology Inc (Put) now has $14.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $177.11. About 1.22M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video)

Sandy Spring Bank increased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 848.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank acquired 9,940 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 11,111 shares with $352,000 value, up from 1,171 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 4.96M shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Ltd has invested 0.04% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Clearbridge Invests Limited Com invested in 4,700 shares. Haverford Tru Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Ftb has invested 0.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Korea-based Korea Corporation has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability stated it has 25,171 shares. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 552,600 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Lc invested in 0% or 10,519 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc accumulated 12,707 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.09% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 36.80M shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Co accumulated 37,409 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Advisory Alpha Ltd stated it has 1,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Personal Finance Services reported 0.16% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL declares $0.4125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Major incident’ reported on U.K. electricity infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 7.94% above currents $30.11 stock price. PPL had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $30 target. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Sandy Spring Bank decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 7,622 shares to 96,484 valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 41,463 shares and now owns 59,761 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmile Group reported 143,200 shares. 148,876 are owned by Franklin Inc. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 1.17 million shares. Zwj Counsel Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Martin Currie Limited has invested 1.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jcic Asset reported 367 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 280,510 shares. Asset One Ltd invested in 36,312 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 7,350 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 6,035 shares. Amer Grp holds 34,230 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn stated it has 957,190 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Align Tech has $34000 highest and $278 lowest target. $313.25’s average target is 76.87% above currents $177.11 stock price. Align Tech had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $278 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 19.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $206,921 was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj. HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Friday, August 2.