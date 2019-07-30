Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $336,375; Element Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) by $1.55 Million

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 55,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 136,873 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,865 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47 million, up from 246,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 2.45 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset holds 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 55,501 shares. Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa holds 17,071 shares. Riverpark Ltd Llc reported 54,532 shares stake. 70,040 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability. Cambridge Trust invested in 3.41% or 483,598 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na invested in 68,723 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt owns 4,449 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 10.91 million shares or 1.96% of the stock. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp invested in 6.92M shares or 9.21% of the stock. Missouri-based Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 124,928 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Glenview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Inv Management Lc owns 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 139,400 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 260,904 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt And Counsel Limited Liability holds 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 28,190 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int Term Corp (VCIT) by 3,910 shares to 3,750 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index Fund (IJK) by 1,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,155 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 17,533 shares to 42,146 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Lc holds 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 7,593 shares. Centurylink owns 0.54% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 13,770 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Lc owns 52,797 shares. Sei Investments Communications has 0.04% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 115,304 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 9,910 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 6,102 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 41,154 shares stake. Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 47 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 137 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assocs Incorporated has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 520,794 shares.