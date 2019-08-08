Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position; Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) Sentiment Is 1.17

Sandy Spring Bank increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 28.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank acquired 1,730 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 7,773 shares with $1.49 million value, up from 6,043 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $78.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $206.46. About 704,196 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve, N.Y. State Cite Deficiencies in Goldman’s Internal Controls; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 13/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 08/03/2018 – VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN NV VLAN.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 28 EUROS FROM 24 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MINNIS, BANTWAL DISCUSS CREDIT ON BLOOMBERG TVT; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 21 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 18 sold and decreased stakes in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.40 million shares, down from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $389.36 million. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 32,514 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust for 676,712 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 101,112 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glovista Investments Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 103,806 shares. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $312 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.