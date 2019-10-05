Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; Amalgamated Bank Has Cut Global Payments (GPN) Stake

Amalgamated Bank decreased Global Payments Inc. (GPN) stake by 12.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank sold 3,083 shares as Global Payments Inc. (GPN)’s stock rose 16.55%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 20,767 shares with $3.33 million value, down from 23,850 last quarter. Global Payments Inc. now has $47.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $160.84. About 1.25M shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sandy Spring Bank increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 48.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank acquired 3,739 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 11,512 shares with $2.36M value, up from 7,773 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99M shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PACT WITH N.Y., FED COVERS 2008-2013 CONDUCT; 03/05/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Wellcome Trust jointly bid for Network Rail’s commercial property estate; 12/03/2018 – GS/@GoldmanSachs: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman Sachs, David Solomon to serve as sole President and Chief Operating Officer; 18/05/2018 – Blank-Check Company Backed By Goldman Sachs Files for IPO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B PER CCAR CYCLE

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 16.70% above currents $200.8 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Llc invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Capital has 601 shares. 195,776 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 212,223 shares. Aviva Pcl invested in 0.29% or 207,646 shares. Bluefin Trading invested in 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mai Cap Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,841 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability Company has 2.69% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3.43 million shares. Capital Invsts reported 1.05M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Invest Management Inc invested in 20,675 shares or 0.8% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). M&T National Bank Corp accumulated 0.05% or 46,989 shares. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $477.62M for 24.98 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 23,048 shares. 257,360 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Steadfast Cap Management Lp reported 262,005 shares. 1,466 are owned by Putnam Invs Limited Co. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.51% stake. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 5,062 shares. 242,599 are owned by Principal Fin Gru. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Adage Cap Partners Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 210,200 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.01% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Jlb Assocs holds 90,574 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Ruggie reported 31 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,651 shares.