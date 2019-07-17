Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $686,827; Victory Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) as Stock Price Rose

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 12,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,746 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 93,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 3.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 881.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 970,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.47 million, up from 110,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 1.24 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20,116 shares to 542,047 shares, valued at $51.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 15,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,664 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,622 shares to 96,484 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,060 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Associates has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 13,272 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amp Limited reported 537,124 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd invested in 0.86% or 13,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.21% or 3.55 million shares in its portfolio. 44,110 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5.77M shares. Credit Lc holds 0.43% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raymond James Associate holds 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 2.84 million shares. Wright Investors Serv Inc owns 0.9% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 41,498 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has 5,844 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr, a Maryland-based fund reported 607 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And stated it has 22,700 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings.