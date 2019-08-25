Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake; Myers Industries Has 1.41 Sentiment

Sandy Spring Bank increased Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) stake by 53.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sandy Spring Bank acquired 4,653 shares as Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Sandy Spring Bank holds 13,278 shares with $3.54 million value, up from 8,625 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc now has $137.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations

Myers Industries Inc (MYE) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 65 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 46 cut down and sold positions in Myers Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 30.28 million shares, down from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Myers Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 40 New Position: 25.

The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 134,154 shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) has declined 21.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MYE News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: MYE 1Q EPS 22C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Myers Industries Sees Crowe’s, Lee’s Terms Ending April 25; 06/03/2018 – Myers Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 59c; 15/05/2018 – Margo Myers Communications Focuses on Executive Coaching, Communications Consulting; 04/04/2018 – dvsAnalytics Announces Hardy Myers as CEO; 14/05/2018 – MYERS INDUSTRIES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND GROWTH OF BUSINESS, TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana

Myers Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $536.66 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Material Handling and Distribution. It currently has negative earnings. The Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Myers do Brasil, and Novel brands.

Teton Advisors Inc. holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Myers Industries, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 4.25 million shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.29% invested in the company for 147,295 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,375 shares.

More notable recent Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Would Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 9.07% above currents $282.44 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. Wells Fargo maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Adobe Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance" published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq" on August 23, 2019.