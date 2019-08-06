Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) as Valuation Rose; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 15538.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 36,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 36,750 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 1.63 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 9,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 98,981 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, up from 89,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 1.73M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “For JC Penney CEO, debt haunts turnaround bid – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 136,508 shares. Axa owns 1.46 million shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 967,717 shares. Nbt Bank N A, New York-based fund reported 75,991 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 686,897 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 22,284 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Colonial Trust Advisors holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 47,842 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 374,952 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont reported 66,474 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cincinnati Fincl holds 0.84% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 390,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 20,611 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 198,505 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 94,424 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int Term Corp (VCIT) by 3,910 shares to 3,750 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,592 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning -1.8% after in-line earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corning off 9.5% following in-line quarter – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.66 million are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited reported 804,840 shares. Winfield Assoc holds 0.41% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 23,065 shares. 568,254 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Trust. Armstrong Henry H Associates invested in 0.04% or 8,450 shares. Natixis holds 188,882 shares. 138,185 were accumulated by Thompson Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Community State Bank Na has 0.05% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 7,457 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has 726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 252,127 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 1,520 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 85,823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 871,974 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 36,079 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 536,354 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.54 million activity.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 4,279 shares to 997 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp Reit by 3,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).