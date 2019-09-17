Sandy Spring Bank Boosted Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN) by $469,003 as Market Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Senator Investment Group LP Has Cut by $54.60 Million Its Stake

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 2,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 31,771 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52M, up from 29,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $200.17. About 1.58M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.60 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $383.39. About 2.07M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing board to call for structural changes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.14 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amarillo Commercial Bank invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Indiana Tru And Mngmt Communications reported 1.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Texas-based Segment Wealth Ltd has invested 1.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 51,942 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fred Alger Management Inc stated it has 575,025 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chemung Canal Trust Co holds 8,814 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel holds 16,379 shares or 5.52% of its portfolio. Southpoint Advisors LP accumulated 225,000 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 553 shares. Engines Advsrs Ltd owns 5,197 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Consulate stated it has 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Minneapolis Mgmt Grp Limited Com holds 4.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 97,304 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited accumulated 52,225 shares.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,014 shares to 36,693 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midcap 400 Spdr Trust Series 1 (MDY) by 1,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,827 shares, and cut its stake in Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon and Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon anticipates counter-UAS system boom – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Javelin missiles remotely launched from unmanned vehicle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Management stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Illinois-based Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.82% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 0.14% or 6,411 shares in its portfolio. 1.62 million are held by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Co has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 37 shares. Advisory Net Lc invested in 7,198 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.08 million shares. Artemis Llp holds 1.57% or 767,984 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 53,529 shares. Rampart Mngmt Llc reported 6,207 shares stake. 5,288 were reported by Quantum Management. Huntington Comml Bank has 23,410 shares. Barnett And Incorporated holds 460 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt owns 1,207 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.