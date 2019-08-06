Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to pay $0.30 on Aug 21, 2019; HIROSHIMA BANK F ORDINARY SHARES (HRSMF) Shorts Increased By 15.58%

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) is expected to pay $0.30 on Aug 21, 2019. (NASDAQ:SASR) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc’s current price of $34.56 translates into 0.87% yield. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.56. About 115,572 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million

HIROSHIMA BANK F ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HRSMF) had an increase of 15.58% in short interest. HRSMF’s SI was 506,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.58% from 437,800 shares previously. It closed at $5.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in Hiroshima, Okayama, Yamaguchi, and Ehime prefectures. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers various deposits and loans, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and trustee services, as well as investment trust sales, life insurance policies, and other commercial banking services. It currently has negative earnings. It provides financial instruments transactions, credit guarantees, leasing, and credit card services, as well as factoring services.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,295 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 REEDER JOE bought $29,972 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 867 shares. Michael Mark C bought $12,323 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) on Monday, March 11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. C. markets. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

