Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stake Increased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc; As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Share Value Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Trimmed Holding by $356,063

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 154.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 49,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 32,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 28,137 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR)

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners analyzed 2,599 shares as the company's stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $40.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $154.47. About 431,164 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 43,872 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 43,524 shares. Moreover, Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has 0.06% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 180,190 shares. Northern accumulated 667,267 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 93,078 shares. 612,813 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 11,097 shares. Lafayette Inc holds 1.25% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 108,159 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 22,666 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 116,731 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Incorporated accumulated 24,343 shares. Grace And White, New York-based fund reported 54,023 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.47% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $125,925 activity. REEDER JOE had bought 867 shares worth $29,972 on Tuesday, April 30. Michael Mark C bought $12,323 worth of stock. The insider Stephenson Mona Abutaleb bought 630 shares worth $20,081. 1,000 shares were bought by MAIWURM JAMES J, worth $31,689 on Tuesday, January 22.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 63,210 shares to 157,714 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,884 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Mcp Etf (IJH) by 18,217 shares to 58,085 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nushares Etf Tr Nuveen Esg Smlcp by 76,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72M for 15.70 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.