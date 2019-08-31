Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Market Valuation Rose While Penn Capital Management Co Has Increased by $363,072 Its Holding; Post Hldgs (POST) Shares Declined While Brown Advisory Raised Its Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 11,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 149,091 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 137,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 51,725 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 2,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 26,425 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 642,114 shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING FORECAST TO PROFIT 890.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 780.00 BLN YEN (+14.1%); 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Continues to Evaluate Options for Business Including IPO, Placement of Private Equity, Sale or Combination; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 7,529 shares to 93,015 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 8,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,070 shares, and cut its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forest Hill Limited Com holds 3.76% or 390,501 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 41,245 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Trexquant Investment LP reported 0.02% stake. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability has 0.84% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 551,066 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% stake. Blackrock reported 2.95M shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,213 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 53,447 shares. 5,670 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. 1,019 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. Victory Cap invested in 0% or 43,872 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,295 activity. The insider REEDER JOE bought 867 shares worth $29,972.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 17,800 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru reported 1,229 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr accumulated 2,807 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 26,652 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 97,992 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 34 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 199 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, Van Den Berg Mgmt I has 1.38% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.07% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 26,425 were reported by Brown Advisory. Lord Abbett & Lc stated it has 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ent Fincl Svcs holds 0.15% or 6,231 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 610,468 shares to 420,693 shares, valued at $18.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 749,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,323 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

