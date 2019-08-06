Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Holder Forest Hill Capital Decreased Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Raymond James Trust Has Lowered Stake by $578,358

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,643 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, down from 22,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $330.35. About 993,753 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 30,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 390,501 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, down from 420,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.52. About 10,501 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.27 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,014 shares to 60,196 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 6,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,710 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.15% or 48,616 shares. Clark Grp Inc invested in 0.53% or 58,336 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). South Texas Money Limited holds 2,157 shares. Dodge And Cox invested in 0% or 974 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 17,642 shares in its portfolio. Towercrest Capital Mgmt owns 1,231 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,444 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Limited holds 6,321 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 99,596 shares. Coho Prns invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Company has invested 2.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 44,048 shares to 266,627 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher stated it has 589,208 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 67,294 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 4,940 shares. Penn Capital Management Commerce Inc reported 149,091 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Charles Schwab owns 202,613 shares. Teton Advisors owns 23,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Systematic Mgmt Lp has 681,096 shares. 41,245 are held by Invesco. Sg Americas Securities Ltd stated it has 16,468 shares. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 24,343 shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 18,411 shares stake. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Vanguard Group invested in 1.75 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,295 activity. Another trade for 370 shares valued at $12,323 was made by Michael Mark C on Monday, March 11.