Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Holder Clover Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $341,310; Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding in Equinix (EQIX) by $10.42 Million as Stock Value Rose

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 46,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 63,856 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 3,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $547.85. About 352,964 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 7,825 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0% or 33,059 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 72,836 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 0.01% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 9,049 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 5,670 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 444,972 shares. Penn Communication Inc reported 149,091 shares stake. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma holds 0.01% or 537,385 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.09% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 898 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Blackrock invested in 2.95 million shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,520 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. REEDER JOE bought $29,972 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) on Tuesday, April 30.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50M for 10.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 53,600 shares to 157,100 shares, valued at $28.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 40,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..