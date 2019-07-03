Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Holder Clover Partners LP Has Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Cypress Capital Management Maintains Holding in Danaher (DHR)

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 94.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 35,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,480 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.31. About 1.31M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 11,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,697 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 57,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 53,136 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 17.58% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher’s Trading Value Belies Logic – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baker Hughes Remains A Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: The Bears Are (Finally) No Longer Running The Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 8,143 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 1.62 million were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Sarl invested 1.18% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Andra Ap owns 0.23% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 59,300 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Limited owns 1,607 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc holds 257,315 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Holderness Invs Co accumulated 3,730 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). First Allied Advisory Inc reported 7,211 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.57% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, Van Den Berg Management I Incorporated has 1.92% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 105,860 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Com holds 190,290 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 32,049 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares to 315,533 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,107 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.13 million for 11.15 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $125,925 activity. REEDER JOE bought 867 shares worth $29,972. Stephenson Mona Abutaleb bought $20,081 worth of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $31,689 was bought by MAIWURM JAMES J. 1,000 shares were bought by Friis Mark E, worth $31,860.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sandy Spring Bank Appoints Chief Risk Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.46% Yield (SASR) – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 18, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.