Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)’s Financial Results Comparing With OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Since Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.73 N/A 3.17 11.50 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 4 2.01 N/A 0.80 4.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of OptimumBank Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is $37.25, with potential upside of 10.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and OptimumBank Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.7% and 0.1%. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 34.72% of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27% OptimumBank Holdings Inc. 8.41% -13.22% -9.96% -19.82% -28.54% 16%

For the past year Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors OptimumBank Holdings Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. It also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, and notary and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashierÂ’s checks, domestic collections, drive-in tellers, and banking by mail, as well as Internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in holding, managing, and disposing foreclosed real estate. It operates through three banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.