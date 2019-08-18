Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)

This is a contrast between Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.75 N/A 3.17 11.50 Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.79 N/A 1.84 13.92

In table 1 we can see Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens & Northern Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than Citizens & Northern Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2% Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Competitively, Citizens & Northern Corporation’s 73.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Citizens & Northern Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 10.14% upside potential and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.7% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27% Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68%

For the past year Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has 16.27% stronger performance while Citizens & Northern Corporation has -2.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. beats Citizens & Northern Corporation.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.