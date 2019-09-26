Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Reaches $34.24 After 4.00% Up Move; Wellington Management Group Llp Lowered Udr (UDR) Position By $3.07 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Udr Inc (UDR) stake by 14.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 69,729 shares as Udr Inc (UDR)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 395,701 shares with $17.76 million value, down from 465,430 last quarter. Udr Inc now has $14.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 254,094 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY FFO PER SHARE $1.91 TO $1.95; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M

The stock of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.15% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 193,555 shares traded or 47.14% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.22 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $35.61 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SASR worth $48.80 million more.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $29,972 activity. 867 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) shares with value of $29,972 were bought by REEDER JOE.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. C. markets. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50 million for 10.70 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity. The insider KLINGBEIL JAMES D bought $1,004.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.28M for 23.23 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.