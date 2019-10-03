Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Is At $33.45 Formed Wedge; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Jabil Inc. (JBL) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Jabil (NYSE:JBL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jabil has $4000 highest and $3400 lowest target. $36.25’s average target is 4.68% above currents $34.63 stock price. Jabil had 6 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 25. Argus Research maintained Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $4000 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 25 with “Neutral”. Citigroup upgraded Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) rating on Thursday, August 29. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $3600 target. See Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) formed wedge up with $35.46 target or 6.00% above today’s $33.45 share price. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 189,427 shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C

Among 2 analysts covering Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sandy Spring Bancorp has $3800 highest and $37.25 lowest target. $37.63’s average target is 12.50% above currents $33.45 stock price. Sandy Spring Bancorp had 3 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill upgraded the shares of SASR in report on Thursday, September 26 to “Buy” rating. Boenning & Scattergood initiated Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 0.02% or 218,292 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 9,400 shares. Swiss State Bank accumulated 66,135 shares. State Street invested 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd Llc holds 165,404 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Forest Hill Cap Llc owns 365,153 shares. Ameriprise reported 759,239 shares stake. Massachusetts Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 469,671 were reported by Geode Limited Liability Corp. Bridgeway Cap invested 0.07% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 19,300 shares stake. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). 1,906 are held by Ls Advisors Ltd Liability. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,699 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.48M for 10.45 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $29,972 activity. The insider REEDER JOE bought 867 shares worth $29,972.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Jabil Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 7.64% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 363,755 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.01% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 12,217 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 7,200 were accumulated by Td Asset Management. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 4.15M shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 351,161 shares. Glenview Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 16,195 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 169,705 shares. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 16,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 235,121 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Macquarie holds 0% or 86,400 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. It provides electronics design, production, and product management services.

