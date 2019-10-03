Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) EPS Estimated At $0.80; Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report $0.80 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.76 EPS. SASR’s profit would be $28.48M giving it 10.45 P/E if the $0.80 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 1.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 189,427 shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 27/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Employees to Plant 150 Trees in 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 17 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 11 reduced and sold their stock positions in Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.05 million shares, down from 3.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 59,529 shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $422.58 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust for 1.15 million shares. King Wealth owns 11,747 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 56,656 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A., a Florida-based fund reported 24,494 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $29,972 activity. Another trade for 867 shares valued at $29,972 was made by REEDER JOE on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 2 analysts covering Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sandy Spring Bancorp has $3800 highest and $37.25 lowest target. $37.63’s average target is 12.50% above currents $33.45 stock price. Sandy Spring Bancorp had 3 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Boenning & Scattergood. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, September 26 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 52,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davenport And reported 0% stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 0.14% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 30,800 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.01% or 2,300 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 92,755 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 679,225 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 151,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 24,286 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 0.01% or 52,872 shares. Banc Funds Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 844,793 shares. 53,904 are held by Rothschild And Commerce Asset Mngmt Us. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 7,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 897,365 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 469,671 shares or 0% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.22% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. C. markets. It has a 10.59 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.