Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) Contrasting side by side

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.71 N/A 3.17 11.50 South State Corporation 72 3.99 N/A 4.94 16.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and South State Corporation. South State Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and South State Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2% South State Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. South State Corporation’s 1.31 beta is the reason why it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and South State Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 South State Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.26% and an $37.25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.7% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares and 80.5% of South State Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of South State Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27% South State Corporation 2.92% 7.53% 7.19% 18.5% -8.33% 33.56%

For the past year Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than South State Corporation.

Summary

South State Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.