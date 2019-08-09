Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has 70.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.50% 1.20% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. N/A 34 11.50 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

$37.25 is the consensus price target of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., with a potential upside of 7.26%. As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 24.91%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.83 shows that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 5 factors Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.