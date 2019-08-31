Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) Stock Value Rose While Lafayette Investments Upped by $377,239 Its Stake; As Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Share Value Rose, Orrstown Financial Services Has Raised by $584,577 Its Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.60 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (SASR) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 108,159 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 95,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 51,725 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR); 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 05/03/2018 Sandy Spring Bank Completes Conversion of All Systems and Branding After WashingtonFirst Bank Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $62.9 Million; 09/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Announcement Event, April 11, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. Michael Mark C bought $12,323 worth of stock or 370 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

