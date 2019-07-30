Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Omnicell (OMCL)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Omnicell Inc (OMCL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 128 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 115 decreased and sold their equity positions in Omnicell Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 37.93 million shares, down from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Omnicell Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 96 Increased: 81 New Position: 47.

Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7.SAND’s profit would be $3.57 million giving it 81.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 1.55M shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) has risen 9.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SAND News: 28/03/2018 – Signal: # # Sandstorm stopped landing and taking off at Cairo, Aswan and Luxor airports; 29/03/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – CO’S NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID IS BEING RENEWED AFTER EXISTING NCIB EXPIRES ON APRIL 4, 2018; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – Sandstorm Gold renews normal course issuer bid; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD PROVIDES ASSET UPDATES; 19/04/2018 – Sandstorm Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Sandstorm Gold; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sandstorm Gold; 04/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER SALES NUMBERS

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 33.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It has a 64.67 P/E ratio. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems.

The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 474,946 shares traded or 18.71% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity.

First Light Asset Management Llc holds 5.48% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. for 522,049 shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 61,066 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 3.48% invested in the company for 1.55 million shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 2.88% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 176,722 shares.