Sands Capital Management Upped Ross Stores (ROST) Stake; Last Week Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Analysts

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Ross Stores Inc (ROST) stake by 7.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc acquired 6,420 shares as Ross Stores Inc (ROST)’s stock declined 0.15%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 88,606 shares with $8.25M value, up from 82,186 last quarter. Ross Stores Inc now has $36.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 1.21 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees 1Q EPS $1.03-EPS $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores bags strong earnings but gives cautious guidance; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waste Connections had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) rating on Thursday, April 4. UBS has “Buy” rating and $100 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. See Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Shares Rating: Keybanc

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Shares Rating: Scotiabank

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $96 New Target: $100 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $93 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

The stock increased 1.11% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.74. About 338,250 shares traded. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has risen 24.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WCN News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Connections Appoints Worthing Jackman Pres; 06/03/2018 FTC: 20180809: Waste Connections, Inc.; Waste Technologies LLC; 02/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS 1Q REV. $1.14B, EST. $1.13B; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS, FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.225B, EST. $1.23B; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS NAMES WORTHING JACKMAN AS PRESIDENT; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS NAMES MARY ANNE WHITNEY AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Waste Connections; 04/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS INC WCN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLSOED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Waste Connections, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 155,678 shares or 101.55% more from 77,239 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.1% in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN). Gemmer Asset Ltd owns 231 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN). Frontier Inv Co holds 10,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $25.77 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production . It has a 47.04 P/E ratio. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone Fin has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 3,376 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp reported 4.11 million shares. Hallmark Capital Management has 1.96% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.53% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Pggm Investments holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 790,269 shares. The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.35% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 28,180 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) has 0.45% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 527,254 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company stated it has 459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0% or 2,705 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 13,234 shares. 1,686 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co. Alps Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cibc Asset holds 89,498 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Marshfield Assocs reported 703,666 shares stake.

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) stake by 13,010 shares to 3.18 million valued at $598.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 640,436 shares and now owns 14.35M shares. Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) was reduced too.