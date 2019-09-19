Sands Capital Management Upped Its Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $408.40 Million; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Shareholder Montgomery Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $339,500

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 13,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 120,366 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 675,343 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 1200.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 3.92 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $444.34M, up from 301,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $124.27. About 1.35M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 130.23 million shares or 1.48% more from 128.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $119.44M for 11.70 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $228.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 4,530 shares to 40,565 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $63,000 activity.

