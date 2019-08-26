Sands Capital Management Upped Its Moodys (MCO) Stake by $434,400; Share Price Rose; Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose While Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Position by $30.63 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 32,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $212.24. About 357,120 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 04/04/2018 – NISM and Moody’s Analytics launch Certificate in Fixed Income Trading and Sales; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A2 Deposit Ratings Of Three Czech Banks, Outlook Changed To Positive; 23/04/2018 – BANCO PATAGONIA S.A. RATINGS CONFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ankeny Csd, Ia’s Go To Aa2; 07/05/2018 – GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Drive Auto Loan Abs Issued Between 2015 And 2017; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Ratings Of Four Spanish Abs Transactions Backed By Electricity Tariff Deficit Receivables; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Aa3 Issuer Rating Of Enexis B.V; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 1.21 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18 million, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 161.55% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 0.04% or 812,291 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 4,157 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt owns 51,900 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Company reported 250 shares stake. Gru One Trading LP accumulated 5,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com reported 6,060 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability reported 6,497 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 5,991 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp reported 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Texas Yale has 33,674 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 118 shares. First Bankshares invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Units of Western Midstream Are Sinking Today – Motley Fool” published on July 31, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Res Corp by 1.90 million shares to 596,286 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 216,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,005 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin Prns Llp accumulated 270,593 shares. 305,015 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 1,522 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Hilton Lc has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 136,395 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 1,140 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 1.84M shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 8,825 shares. 165 were accumulated by American Bankshares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 22,432 shares. Canandaigua Bank Tru invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability holds 2,793 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd holds 3,585 shares. Pinnacle stated it has 969 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13,010 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $598.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 86,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Moody’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ent Credit Union Selects Moody’s Analytics CECL Solution – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s: Outfoxed By The Fed On This Great Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.