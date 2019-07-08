Sands Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $283.96 Million as Stock Declined; Yandex Nv A (YNDX) Shares Rose While Capital Research Global Investors Has Decreased by $1.53 Million Its Stake

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 45.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.72 million, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 698,875 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Yandex Nv A (YNDX) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.13 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.30M, down from 8.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Yandex Nv A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 2.04M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 448,988 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $371.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 324,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity. Klarich Lee sold $861,907 worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Thursday, January 10. $6.53 million worth of stock was sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1. The insider BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.8% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cap Fund Management Sa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nordea Investment Ab accumulated 0.01% or 21,893 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) accumulated 22,364 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Arcadia Mgmt Mi accumulated 37,785 shares. Beck Management Lc owns 872 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Stephens Mgmt Group Llc accumulated 107,132 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 900 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd accumulated 1,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 3,846 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 2,379 are owned by Dupont Management.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 193.91 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 5.46 million shares to 7.52 million shares, valued at $389.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.76M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.65 million for 39.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

