Sands Capital Management Stake in Splunk (SPLK) Has Trimmed by $152.14 Million; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Increased Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $666,000

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $143.06. About 7.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332.79M, down from 3.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 1.08M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim reported 11,568 shares. First National accumulated 78,080 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Moreover, Vision Capital Mngmt has 1.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,564 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 13,893 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Co owns 4,362 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Calamos Ltd holds 0.8% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Telos Mgmt has invested 1.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spectrum Grp stated it has 13,417 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Company holds 14,919 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Limited has 121,331 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 3.77 million shares. Andra Ap holds 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 67,902 shares. Df Dent & Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc stated it has 175,249 shares. Barry Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,920 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 522,327 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $431.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust holds 13,139 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Element Mngmt Lc owns 3,014 shares. Advisory Ltd Company owns 0.04% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 4,655 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 21,158 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.28% stake. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 23,009 shares. Myriad Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 200,000 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Aviva Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,438 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Com owns 672,078 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning reported 4,698 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 13,100 shares. The United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.