Sands Capital Management Stake In Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Was Boosted; Hendershot Investments Lifted Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $919,968

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 8,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,903 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 26/04/2018 – UPS: DOESN’T SEE CONTINUING TO FUND PENSION AT RECENT PACE; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 522,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431.12 million, up from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 962,730 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta to seek FDA approval for its second Duchenne’s drug by year’s end; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of The West owns 16,665 shares. Coastline Trust invested in 14,915 shares. Willis Investment Counsel stated it has 40,725 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 10 has 2.33% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 97,235 shares. Golub Group Incorporated Llc reported 15,725 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru owns 382,694 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 29,463 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 81,812 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability has 5,199 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 198,643 shares. 588,264 are owned by Chevy Chase Tru. Barrett Asset Limited holds 102,544 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Jolley Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 41,574 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 150,000 are held by Scopus Asset Lp.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 6.00M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 992,371 shares. Atria Investments Lc reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life New York reported 2,744 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 2,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 17,154 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 254,302 shares in its portfolio. Endurant Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.68% stake. Eventide Asset Ltd Com holds 3.47% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 845,168 shares. Tobam has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 195,407 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 92,861 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. The insider Mahatme Sandesh sold $9.43M. $4.20M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was sold by Howton David T on Friday, February 1.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6,536 shares to 85,571 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 295,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.78M shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).