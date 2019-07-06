Sands Capital Management Position in Servicenow (NOW) Decreased by $119.12 Million as Shares Rose; Advisors Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Baidu (BIDU) as Valuation Declined

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 484,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 billion, down from 6.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 87.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 19,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 22,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 3.03M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings.