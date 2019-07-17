Sands Capital Management Position in Asml Holding N V (ASML) Has Cut by $2.45 Million; Mak Capital One Has Lowered Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding by $27.00 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.76 million, down from 5.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 274,136 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 13,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598.49 million, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 639,158 shares traded or 5.11% up from the average. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 30,162 shares to 301,029 shares, valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) by 6,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 03/25/2019: AKAM,ASML,NCTY – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ASML reports EUR 2.6 billion sales at 43.0% gross margin in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “European shares flat, Bayer boosted by new Roundup ruling – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 1.05M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,996 shares. 2.15 million are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 39,673 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 352,761 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 119,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 500,110 are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,439 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 51,746 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 28 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). The Illinois-based Northern Corp has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 1.13M shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 42,932 shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.37% or 311,000 shares.