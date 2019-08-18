Sands Capital Management Lowered Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) Stake; Last Week EPR Properties (EPR) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EPR Properties has $80 highest and $2000 lowest target. $60’s average target is -20.87% below currents $75.82 stock price. EPR Properties had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30 with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) rating on Friday, March 22. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $80 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 11. See EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform New Target: $20.0000 Downgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $76 Maintain

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) stake by 2.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 72,362 shares as Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT)’s stock declined 1.35%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 2.62M shares with $72.39 million value, down from 2.70M last quarter. Makemytrip Limited Mauritius now has $2.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 609,909 shares traded or 121.37% up from the average. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States and Canada. It has a 22.39 P/E ratio. The firm develops, owns, leases and finances properties in select market divisions primarily related to entertainment, education and recreation.

The stock increased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 415,821 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Increases 2018 Earnings Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold EPR Properties shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Cibc Asset Inc owns 2,718 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 339 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 0.45% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 63,800 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 399,640 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc owns 12,185 shares. 46,870 were reported by Nomura Asset Management Com Limited. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 60 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 1,200 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel invested 0.06% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). First Allied Advisory Inc stated it has 6,890 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 2.16M shares to 2.21M valued at $578.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Match Group Inc stake by 2.32 million shares and now owns 10.05M shares. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) was raised too.