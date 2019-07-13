Sands Capital Management Lowered Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position; Punch & Associates Investment Management Increased By $406,368 Its Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Position

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 0.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 41,025 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 5.00M shares with $171.83 million value, down from 5.04M last quarter. Yandex N V now has $13.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 2.16 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 203,184 shares as Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC)’s stock declined 11.16%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 3.25M shares with $7.25 million value, up from 3.05 million last quarter. Arc Document Solutions Inc now has $90.23 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 55,349 shares traded. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has declined 4.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Etsy Inc stake by 105,761 shares to 226,959 valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) stake by 2,724 shares and now owns 18,950 shares. Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) was reduced too.

More notable recent ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:ARC) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “White Gold Corp. Identifies New District Scale High Grade Gold Trends on and Contiguous to Vertigo Discovery, JP Ross Property – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GrafTech Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And holds 273,919 shares. Punch Invest Management Inc holds 0.62% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 69,496 shares. Sei Communications reported 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Millennium Management Ltd Com reported 0% stake. 80,500 were reported by Nordea Investment Mgmt. Old West Inv Management Limited reported 30,623 shares stake. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 36,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 119,253 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.02% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) or 590,900 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd holds 542,269 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 184,831 shares. Cna holds 0.02% or 47,823 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2.79 million shares in its portfolio. High Pointe Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 13,620 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 30,162 shares to 301,029 valued at $30.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 522,327 shares and now owns 3.62 million shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 6.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $81.66M for 40.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.