Sands Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $38.18 Million; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined, Catalyst Capital Advisors Boosted by $2.00 Million Its Position

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 93,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $816.20 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $296.85. About 742,567 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q EPS $4.16; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 71,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 545,996 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, up from 474,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55M shares traded or 33.89% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 40,000 shares to 233,000 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archrock Inc by 215,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,446 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 4,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cap Interest Ca owns 128,000 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,293 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 265,196 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Adams Natural Resource Fund has 488,000 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Yorktown Rech Com holds 0.37% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 40,000 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Botty Invsts Ltd Co holds 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 13,375 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 3.97M shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 85,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd holds 16,719 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rbf Capital Limited Company holds 22,410 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv reported 6,135 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – The Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,948 shares to 40,834 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 240,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).