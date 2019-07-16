Sands Capital Management Lowered Its Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $439,895 as Share Price Rose; Workday (WDAY) Holder Brown Advisory Has Decreased Position by $3.74 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 4,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,110 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29 million, down from 151,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 247,257 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 19,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 91,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $218. About 1.66M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,934 shares to 24,969 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc by 8,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 55,500 shares. Jnba Financial accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century accumulated 727,172 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 985 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management. Amer International Grp Incorporated accumulated 13,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 212 shares. 156,285 are held by Jane Street Group Lc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 65,828 shares. 10,638 are owned by Coldstream. Amp Capital holds 0.08% or 74,644 shares. Two Sigma Lc has 1,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Inc owns 0.06% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 75,659 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.02% or 415,406 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Com holds 0.1% or 6,253 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Setting the Tone for Workday’s (WDAY) Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting Nasdaq:WDAY – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Amica Mutual Insurance Company Moves Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Guidewire Cloud – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Momo Inc (MOMO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software Announces LTI as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 94.01 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 7,411 shares to 102,903 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sure (NYSE:ASR) by 87,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).