Sands Capital Management Lowered Asml Holding N V (ASML) Position By $16.06 Million; Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Halfords Group PLC (LON:HFD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halfords Group PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 200 lowest target. GBX 245’s average target is 40.48% above currents GBX 174.4 stock price. Halfords Group PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 22. Berenberg maintained Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) on Tuesday, May 28 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Monday, May 13 with “Sell”. See Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Maintain

02/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 280.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Asml Holding N V (ASML) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 77,599 shares as Asml Holding N V (ASML)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 3.10M shares with $645.62 million value, down from 3.18M last quarter. Asml Holding N V now has $101.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $241.36. About 390,012 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Improved Operating Risk Profile; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML To ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY FOR AT LEAST 30 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) stake by 160,820 shares to 263,723 valued at $17.47 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 65,754 shares and now owns 107,928 shares. Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) was raised too.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $673.53M for 37.71 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products. The company has market cap of 347.26 million GBP. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Car Servicing. It has a 8.3 P/E ratio. The firm offers car parts, cycling products, technology products, kids products, and camping and leisure equipment; and car service, repair, and MOTs to retail and fleet customers.

The stock increased 0.17% or GBX 0.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 174.4. About 417,167 shares traded. Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.