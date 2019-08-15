Sands Capital Management Lifted Its Dollar Gen (DG) Holding; Tt International Lowered By $2.73 Million Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Dollar Gen Corp (DG) stake by 7.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc acquired 6,988 shares as Dollar Gen Corp (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 98,889 shares with $11.80 million value, up from 91,901 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp now has $34.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.38. About 1.06M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE

Tt International decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 46.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tt International sold 42,057 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Tt International holds 48,227 shares with $3.14M value, down from 90,284 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $79.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 3.05M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV

Among 9 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $95 highest and $6700 lowest target. $80.60’s average target is 28.00% above currents $62.97 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 5. Mizuho maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holdings stated it has 4,120 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt accumulated 309 shares. Palouse Cap Mgmt holds 92,903 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Company owns 241,740 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Atwood Palmer stated it has 220,571 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Finemark Financial Bank And reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability reported 749,989 shares. Amp Cap invested in 749,344 shares. Gideon Capital owns 9,282 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 15,586 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 121,256 shares. Madison Invest has 72,600 shares. 5,730 were reported by Somerville Kurt F. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 6,657 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Lc, a California-based fund reported 5,345 shares. Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 7.43% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 2.33% or 3.57M shares. Riverpark Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 1.31% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 61,386 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 35,076 shares. 6,162 were accumulated by Argi Inv Services Limited Company. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com holds 37,732 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Haverford Svcs Inc stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 107 shares. New York-based Nippon Life Investors Americas has invested 0.51% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Massachusetts Financial Ma has 2.66 million shares. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc reported 219,269 shares. 2,971 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe).

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Galapagos Nv stake by 12,275 shares to 2.88 million valued at $339.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 58,105 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was reduced too.