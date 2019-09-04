Sands Capital Management Lifted Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake By $27.62 Million; Celanese (CE) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Celanese Corp (CE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 181 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 204 sold and trimmed positions in Celanese Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 117.23 million shares, down from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Celanese Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 175 Increased: 121 New Position: 60.

Sands Capital Management Llc increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 52.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc acquired 240,180 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 701,317 shares with $81.29 million value, up from 461,137 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $83.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $105.64. About 1.18M shares traded or 45.25% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 640,436 shares to 14.35 million valued at $2.62 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 915,355 shares and now owns 7.53 million shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

The stock increased 1.71% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $113.61. About 491,009 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (CE) has declined 2.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Appoints Benita Casey as Chief Acctg Officer; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/03/2018; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More important recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synnex: A Value Play In The IT Distribution Industry – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.06 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 11.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation for 3.50 million shares. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 98,761 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.59% invested in the company for 3.47 million shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.81% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.11 million shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82 million for 11.27 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.