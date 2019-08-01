Sands Capital Management Holding in Workday (WDAY) Has Lowered by $35.28 Million as Market Value Declined; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Holder Vista Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 3,042 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 183,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 6.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $199.98. About 2.15 million shares traded or 29.15% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “HomebuilderStocks.com – Homebuilder stocks investor research with directory of Homebuilders Stocks, construction stocks, contractor stocks, infrastructure stocks, stock news and more at Investorideas.com – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 30, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” published on May 09, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Fiscal 2017 Financial Results – PR Newswire” published on November 13, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total U.S. Stock Market Fund (VTI) by 43,802 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $153.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Research Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 7,350 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 2 shares. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technology Lc holds 191,400 shares. Vista Prns holds 359,482 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 68,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parthenon Limited Liability Company invested in 179,808 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 1,104 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 7,411 shares to 102,903 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 448,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Match Group Inc.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday: Not Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XNTK, SQ, AMAT, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: TELL, WDAY, TWTR – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd reported 42,160 shares stake. Lazard Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 12,700 shares. Ls Advsr Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Lenox Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 135 shares. Nordea Inv Ab owns 44,918 shares. Sandy Spring Bank holds 0% or 243 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company holds 200 shares. Company Of Vermont reported 48 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,210 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 29,938 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc owns 10,604 shares. Night Owl Limited Liability holds 2.62% or 37,968 shares in its portfolio. Champlain Ptnrs Ltd Co reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.